‘Black Panther’ stars join Chadwick Boseman’s wife for private memorial

The service was held Saturday, according to The Sun.

The outlet obtained photos of the tribute, which included flowers, an altar, flower and photo displays and a musician playing a drum.

Jordan, 33, hugged Boseman’s wife, 30, in one of the photos.

Boseman’s “Black Panther” co-stars have largely posted tributes on social media following his death at age 43 on Aug. 28.

“Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV,” the actor’s family wrote in a statement at the time.

The statement continued: “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and…