Black Panther Star Letitia Wright Delivers Powerful Spoken Word Poem On Chadwick Boseman’s Passing: ‘I Thought We Had More Time’

Letitia Wright is opening up about her time with Chadwick Boseman, and confessing she wants she ‘d had the chance to bid farewell prior to his death late recently.

The 26-year-old Black Panther starlet, who played sis Shuri to Boseman’s T’Challa in the renowned Marvel movie, launched a spoken word poem on her Instagram pageTuesday In it, she regreted not being more present prior to Boseman’s death at simply 43 years of ages, which came days back after an extremely personal four-year fight with colon cancer.

Wright confessed in the poem that she “messaged [Boseman] a couple times, but I thought you were just busy,” revealing remorse for refraining from doing more to connect to the movie star ahead of his death. It’s a reasonable feeling, naturally; the 42 star just exposed his serious medical diagnosis to an extremely choose group of individuals, leaving most everybody else in his orbit– and the world– surprised when he caught the illness this past Friday.

Along with the poem itself, Wright shared a video accompanying it, which ends with images of the 2 together throughout much better times in the past, as you can see (listed below):

You can check out Wright’s complete spoken word piece here: