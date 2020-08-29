‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman

Actor Chadwick Boseman positions for a picture in 2013. Matt McClain/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Actor Chadwick Boseman will be kept in mind by numerous for his on-screen representation of Black Panther, an imaginary comics hero who played a vital function in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But he likewise played a few of the most revolutionary figures of the 20th century:Jackie Robinson James Brown. Thurgood Marshall.

Boseman died Friday, August 28, at the age of 43. He had actually been fighting colon cancer because 2016, according to a declaration published on his Twitter account.