‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman has died

The star died in his house, with his household and other half by his side, a declaration published on the star’s Twitter account stated. He has been fighting colon cancer given that 2016.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you so many of the films you have come to love so much,” the declaration stated.

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

The declaration stated the function of King T’Challa was the “honor of (Boseman’s) career.”