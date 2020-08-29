‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown prior to discovering popularity as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, passed away Friday of cancer, his agent stated. He was 43.

Boseman passed away at his house in the Los Angeles location with his other half and household by his side, his press agent Nicki Fioravante informed The Associated Press.

Boseman was identified with colon cancer 4 years earlier, his household stated in a declaration.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his household stated in the declaration. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman had actually not spoken openly about his medical diagnosis.