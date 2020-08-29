‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

Boseman passed away at his house in the Los Angeles location with his other half and household by his side, his press agent Nicki Fioravante informed The Associated Press.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his household stated in the declaration. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman had actually not spoken openly about his medical diagnosis.

Boseman’s Hollywood peers came out in droves to share their acknowledgements and released their assistance for his household.

“This is a crushing blow,” tweeted Jordan Peele.

“This is Us” star Sterling K. Brown regreted, “I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed.”

Ice Cube composed, “I’m floored by this news, Chadwick was one of the best and I really enjoyed watching him work. RIP.”

The Associated Press added to this report.