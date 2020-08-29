‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 – Armenian News

Chadwick Boseman, the guy who brought “Black Panther” to life, has actually passed away.

The star has actually been fighting colon cancer considering that 2016 and passed away at house with his household and spouse by his side, according to a declaration published on his Twitter account.

He was 43, his press agent Nicki Fioravante stated in a declaration, CNN reports.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you so many of the films you have come to love so much,” the declaration stated.

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

The declaration stated the function of King T’Challa was the “honor of (Boseman’s) career.”