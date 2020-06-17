Black MEP describes being victim of Belgian police brutality | World news

A black MEP has said she was a victim of police violence at the hands of Belgian officers, on the day the European parliament debated anti-racism protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

Pierrette Herzberger-Fofana, Germany’s first MEP of African origin, told the European parliament that she had suffered a humiliating experience at the hands of Belgian police.

The MEP said she was leaving the Gare du Nord in Brussels on Tuesday when she saw nine police officers “harassing” two black young ones. She made a decision to film the incident, she said, but found herself brutally pushed against the wall by four of the officers, the device wrenched out of her hands.

“They grabbed my handbag from me, pushed me against the wall, spread my legs and one of the police officers wanted to frisk me. And they dealt with me in a very humiliating way,” the 71-year old former teacher said.

A police officer didn’t believe she was an MEP, despite her German passport and “laissez-passer” identity badge, she said.

The Guardian has contacted Belgium’s federal police force for an answer.

The incident happened less than a fortnight after Herzberger-Fofana co-signed a letter criticising a senior EU official for denying the truth of racism, including police brutality.

Herzberger-Fofana, a co-president of the European parliament’s anti-racism and diversity inter-group, criticised comments by Margaritis Schinas, the European commission vice president in control of “promoting our European way of life”. Comparing Europe with the united states, Schinas told the FT that Europe did not have issues “that blatantly pertain to police brutality”, as that he put the spotlight on income inequality as “an issue in Europe”.

Speaking to the European parliament on Wednesday, the European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said the EU needed “to talk about racism”. She acknowledged the shortage of ethnic diversity in the EU institutions, like the commission she leads. While she said Europe needed “to try harder”, the short speech did not contain any specific pledges.

Von der Leyen was speaking ahead of a European parliament debate on a non-binding anti-racism resolution that will be put to the vote on Friday.

Herzberger-Fofana said she had launched a formal complaint, as she called for wider action to safeguard people from discrimination by the police.

The president of the European parliament, David Sassoli, asked Herzberger-Fofana to provide more information so that he could enhance the issue with the Belgian authorities.