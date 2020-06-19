Black men suffer highest coronavirus death rate in UK, government figures show

Black men suffered the highest coronavirus death rate in the UK at the height of the pandemic, new government data shows.

The mortality rate for deaths involving Covid-19 from March to mid-May was highest among black men, at 255.7 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). It was lowest among white men, at 87 deaths per 100,000.

For women, the pattern was similar. The highest rates among those of black back ground (119 deaths per 100,000 people) and lowest among those of white back ground (52 death per 100,000).





“ONS analysis continues to show that people from a Black ethnic background are at a greater risk of death involving Covid-19 than all other ethnic groups,” said statistician Nick Stripe, the ONS’s head of life events.

“The risk for black males has been more than three times higher than white males and nearly two and a half times higher for black females than white.”

