Black man suing police department for $700,000 over mistaken identity arrest that left him with broken arm

A 46-year-old black man in Georgia who claims police officers used excessive force while wrongfully arresting him has sued the Valdosta Police Department.

Antonio Arnelo Smith is suing the department for $700,000 after having a city police officer grappled him from behind and slammed him to the bottom. Officers said they were “investigating suspicious activity” and mistook Mr Smith as a suspect.

The lawsuit also demands a jury trial.

According to the Valdosta Daily Times, the lawsuit names Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson, members of the town council, the city’s Police Chief Leslie Manahan and three officers involved in the arrest as defendants.





Officers were responding to a study of panhandling outside a pharmacy. According to the lawsuit, officers responding to the phone call made contact with a man nearby the pharmacy and ran his information. They found the man had an outstanding warrant and arrested him.

Once that man was in custody, the officer told a colleague – who had just arrived – to locate near the pharmacy for yet another man who had allegedly been asking customers for money. The officer wished to find the man to see if the pharmacy wished to bring trespassing charges against him.

Despite lacking a description of the man, the officer went searching for a suspect, and found Mr Smith walking nearby.

Bodycam footage, acquired by the Valdosta Daily Times, provided insight in to the incident.

On the video, an officer approaches Mr Smith claiming that he was investigating “suspicious activity” associated with the pharmacy. Mr Smith defends himself, explaining that while he previously been in the pharmacy, that he was waiting for his sister to wire him money. Mr Smith insists that he could be innocent, that the staff at the pharmacy know who he could be and that nearby video security cameras would prove he hadn’t done any such thing illegal.

The officer asks for identification and Mr Smith hands over his ID. As the exchange is taking place, yet another officer approaches Mr Smith from behind and grabs his arm. As Mr Smith reacts, the officer puts him in a bear hug. Mr Smith cries out that that he hasn’t done anything and the officer holding him tells him to put his arms behind his right back. After the next time asking Mr Smith to do so, the officer human anatomy slams Mr Smith face-first into the ground. Mr Smith’s arm breaks as a result, and the police handcuff him.

Once the police realise Mr Smith has been injured – that he cries from pain in the video – the officers just take the handcuffs off. The officers then realise that the suspect they were searching for had already been arrested, and that they’d attacked Mr Smith in error.

The officers in the course of time help Mr Smith with his injuries. He refuses medical attention and is permitted to leave the scene.

Following the encounter, Mr Smith went along to hospital, was fitted with a sling and told he’d need to seek physical therapy to recoup from his injury.

According to the statement given by the responding officers, Mr Smith was “standing with a ‘bladed’ stance” while “arguing or debating with” them.

“Based on what I observed and believing this person to have a warrant for his arrest, I grasped his right wrist. I felt Smith tense up and begin to pull away from me. At that time, I wrapped my arms around Smith in a ‘bear hug’,” the sergeant who slammed Mr Smith wrote in his report.

The sergeant wrote in his report that Mr Smith didn’t comply with his orders to place his arms behind his back, therefore the officer pulled him “off-balance and rolled him to the ground to gain control of him in anticipation of a warrant arrest.”

Regarding the injury, the sergeant notes that he was “unsure how Smith’s injury occurred, whether he had placed his arm out to the side or between us.”

Attorney Nathaniel Haugabrook, Mr Smith’s lawyer, said he believes it’s a civil rights case. He said the officers violated Mr Smith’s civil rights to “be free from an unlawful arrest, unlawful detention and all of the other rights that goes along with us being citizens.”

The lawsuit claims there was no reason for police to trust Mr Smith had committed a crime or that he had any intention of committing a crime, and that the sergeant’s utilization of a bear hug was “unnecessary and illegal” and indicative of “malice and reckless indifference.”

The city of Valdosta issued a statement about the matter on Monday.

“The City of Valdosta and the Valdosta Police Department takes any report of any injury to a citizen seriously,” the statement said. “Although there was no complaint filed with VPD, once the shift supervisor was notified, it prompted the review process of the incident by the officer’s supervisor, patrol bureau commander, Internal Affairs Division and chief of police.”