Black man sues police for breaking arm during wrongful arrest

A black man from Georgia is suing a local city police department for using excessive force and breaking his arm after that he was mistaken for a panhandling suspect.

Antonio Arnelo Smith, 46, filed a lawsuit contrary to the Valdosta Police Department on Friday for violently detaining him on February 8.

He’s seeking $700,000 in compensation and punitive damages. His attorney states Smith’s arm was broken in the incident and that he required physical therapy a short while later.

The lawsuit names Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan, three Valdosta patrolmen and one police sergeant, Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson, members of the Valdosta City Council as the defendants and demands a jury trial.

The city announced Monday it is reviewing the incident and has posted nearly six minutes of bodycamera footage of the incident on social media.

In the incident officers responded to a written report of panhandling outside of a pharmacy on North Ashley Street, based on the Valdosta Daily Times.

A sergeant and two officers responded to a call in regards to a panhandling suspect

In the incident a male officer was out searching for a suspect allegedly heading south from the parking large amount of the pharmacy, but that he was given no description of the man involved.

The officer found a man walking south near a hotel, about 100 yards away. The officer then talked to the man, recognized as Smith.

Smith said he had been at a company just up the road waiting for his sister to wire him money and that there have been cameras at the site that will verify that he was there.

When cops asked for identification, Smith complied.

A police sergeant and two other cops then turned out.

The sergeant’s human anatomy camera footage shows him swiftly exiting his vehicle and beelining for Smith, grabbing his wrist then reaching for his left arm from behind, without stating that he was under arrest.

The cop wrapped his arms around Smith and instructed him to put his hands behind his straight back three times.

Smith was caught off guard and is heard exclaiming: ‘Oh my God! What are you currently doing? What are you doing? Jesus!’

When police tried to put him in handcuffs he exclaimed that he was in pain and the officers realized his left wrist was injured and so they removed the handcuffs

The sergeant was heard asking the first officer on the site ‘That’s him?’ The officer responded saying Smith was not the suspect with the warrant and that he had only just started speaking with Smith

Smith hyperventilated due to his injury since the officers called EMS

He starts to sob and hyperventilate once the cop brings him to the ground and another cop puts him in cuffs.

Smith is heard saying: ‘It hurts!’

That’s when officers appear to realize his wrist might have been injured in the defeat and make sure he understands to curl up and eliminate the handcuffs.

His left arm is apparently injured and so they roll him over and call EMS to the scene.

The sergeant behind the camera then asks the officer who had initially stopped Smith: ‘That’s him?’

‘No. They stated two each person. They got a guy with a warrant, this guy I had just stopped speaking with him,’ the officer replies.

‘I thought this was usually the one with the warrant,’ the sergeant behind the camera repeats, realizing the mishap.

The officers then scan Smith license and said it was ‘good’.

‘I was on the point of put my hands behind my straight back,’ Smith said in the video. ‘He forcibly picked me up.’

The sergeant said that he was monitoring his police radio call that morning when that he heard of a search for a panhandling suspect near a hotel trying to avoid police. That’s when that he drove by the grassy lot where that he saw Smith and an officer.

In the sergeant’s report that he said upon putting handcuffs on Smith and only upon hearing Smith’s complaint that his wrist hurt did he notice potential injury to the left wrist.

‘I was unsure if it had been dislocated or broken. Hand irons were removed and we assisted him in rolling over onto his back,’ the sergeant said in his report.

No further restraint was given to Smith to prevent inflicting additional pain.

Smith refused medical treatment. The sergeant reported ‘he wasn’t angry around, but that he just desired to go.’

Attorney Nathaniel Haugabrook filed the lawsuit on Smith’s behalf on grounds of conspiracy to make a false report, excessive force, false detention, false arrest and assault and battery.

Haugabrook claims the patrolman falsified his are accountable to make it appear that Smith was told to put his hands behind his straight back before the sergeant touched him.

‘That’s not the case,’ he said.

An administrative review was completed and no action was taken on the officers involved, Haugabrook said.