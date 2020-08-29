Black Man Stabs White AutoZone Worker In The Neck After Watching Police Shooting Videos

Earlier today, a black man targeted a white AutoZone staff member, stabbing him in the neck in a random attack after watching police shooting videos. However, do not anticipate to be hearing a word about it from the mainstream media anytime quickly.

Black Man Stabs White AutoZone Worker

Jayvon Hatchett, 19, was apprehended for worsened attack and belongings of a weapon throughout the commission of a criminal activity one day after he strolled into the AutoZone in Columbus, Georgia and stabbed the random staff member. At his arraignment on Thursday,Columbus Police Sgt R.S. Mills affirmed that Hatchett “felt the need to find a white male to kill” after watching police cruelty videos from all over the country, according to WRBL.

“Jayvon Hatchett stabbed Auto Zone employee 7 times after ‘watching Facebook videos of police shootings,’” WLTZ News press reporter Robbie Watson published on social networks after the arraignment. “Hatchett smiles telling Detective he chose white man at random and stabbed him in the neck. Victim’s critical and traumatized by attack according to court testimony.”

