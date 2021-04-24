Two friends, one White and one Black, were pulled over for speeding on separate occasions. They compare their experiences with traffic stops in the Minneapolis suburbs.
Home Top Stories Black man reacts to White friend’s traffic stop experience
Black man reacts to White friend’s traffic stop experience
ByHanna Shardi
-
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Black man reacts to White friend’s traffic stop experience
Two friends, one White and one Black, were pulled over for speeding on separate occasions. They compare their experiences with traffic stops in the...
Navalny ally warns he is in dire health. How he got here
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has been on a hunger strike since March 31 to demand "proper medical care" and examination by an independent...
‘Did I strike a nerve?’: Val Demings takes on Jim Jordan
Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) got into a heated exchange during a House Judiciary Committee hearing over policing.
Deadly Tesla crash: No driver was behind the wheel according to police
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman and Seana Smith discuss the deadly Tesla crash and the company's autopilot feature.
Dr. Fauci reacts to poll finding almost half of Republicans don’t want vaccine
Dr. Anthony Fauci says it is "quite frustrating" that a large percentage of Republicans are hesitant about receiving a Covid-19 vaccine, according to a...