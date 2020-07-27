Black Man Killed Because He Supported Trump

In a country where every day we are advised that black lives matter, there is one killed black man whose life will not matter to the numerous anarchists and Marxists who cut loose on America’s streets.

When anybody asks you if black lives matter, inquire if they understand who Bernell Trammell is. If they do not, you understand, just specific black lives matter to them.

A black Trump fan was shot and killed right after an interview about his assistance for @realDonaldTrump

Were are you #BLM

These individuals are ill. Media will neglect.

Remember #BernellTrammellhttps://t.co/538l01qALy –. (@herbegerenews) July 25, 2020

Trammell, 60, a dreadlocked Milwaukee black activist understood for bring placards through the streets promoting lots of causes, consisting of an indication reading “Vote Donald Trump 2020,” was shot down by an unidentified killer on his walkway last Thursday afternoon.

The window of the little shop Trammell worked out of informed of his diverse views. The ran the range. But just one, in this house to some elements of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, most likely got him killed. That was the indication that informed of his assistance for Donald Trump.

Conservatives and the GOP desire him kept in mind and his killer hauled into court, “Because of Trammell’s well-known political activism and the possibility that his murder could be politically motivated, I respectfully request that United States Attorney Matthew Krueger open an investigation,” stated Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, late Friday.

“No American should fear for their personal safety because of where they live or their political affiliation,” he included.

Wisconsin GOP Senator Ron Johnson stated this in a tweet Saturday: “Bernell Trammell was known to many in Milwaukee. My condolences to his family and friends. I hope they get answers and justice soon.”

Bernell Trammell was understood to lots of inMilwaukee My acknowledgements to his friends and family. I hope they get the answer and justice quickly. https://t.co/XciQwmlMuJ — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) July 25, 2020

“He had a lot of different views,” regional author Adebisi Agoro informed media. “But it was his last view that made people be outrageous with him.” Trammell “didn’t have internet, he didn’t have a phone, he didn’t have a dime to his name. But he got his message out. He was a positive guy. I didn’t see him being mean or violent at all toward anybody while he was outside with his signs. He’d be on his bike. I’d see him pretty much daily.”

“He believed in democracy. He believed in his right to free speech,’ said neighbor John Self who had many conversations with Trammell. ‘I don’t think he ever once tried to convert you or change you. He would just tell you what he thought, he would listen to what you had to think, and then he would respect that. This is a community that there’s a lot of diversity, a lot of different thoughts, a lot of different ideas, and I think that’s what he represented about the community: that you could express yourself and you could express your opinions, and that’s why he felt comfortable here I’m sure.”

Another next-door neighbor, Patricia Holland, saw Tammell on Thursday quickly prior to his death. “He was a happy person. He always talked to everybody that came by basically, say hi and speak to them. I seen the ambulance and stuff – the police flying by my house, and I just said, ‘Oh my God.’ What happened to him, I mean – it shouldn’t happen to anyone. It’s a senseless death.” It is undoubtedly ridiculous. But in America today, and in the political environment the left has actually brought upon us, it is all too foreseeable.

This piece was composed by David Kamioner on July 27,2020 It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by approval.

