Black man heard saying ‘I can’t breathe’ multiple times during fatal arrest in Texas, body camera video shows

In body camera video launched Monday by the Austin Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been proven pursuing Javier Ambler, 40, simply after 1 a.m. on March 28, 2019.

Ambler did not dim his automobile’s headlights as he drove previous a deputy, in line with a sheriff’s division incident report. Ambler then tried to flee, main officers on a 22-minute pursuit that ended up in the town of Austin, the report says.

Ambler collided with three fastened objects on and off the roadway, in line with the workplace of the Texas Attorney General custodial dying report.

The 14-minute body camera footage captured the second the deputies stopped their autos, and once they began strolling towards Ambler.

Ambler exited his automobile together with his fingers up, in line with the paperwork obtained by CNN. He was unarmed and never intoxicated. Officers tried to handcuff Ambler, however mentioned he resisted and pushed again on the officers as he refused to observe the verbal instructions, in line with Williamson County Sheriff’s Office case report. Ambler is seen in misery. As they handcuff him, he’s heard saying “I have congestive heart failure.” Multiple times on the video, Ambler can be heard saying he can’t breathe and that he isn’t resisting. Several minutes into the arrest, officers notice Ambler is unresponsive. Ambler is not heard on-camera. Shortly after, officers took off Ambler’s handcuffs and will be heard administering CPR compressions till medical items arrived on the scene. ‘This case has been so uncommon’ Ambler’s method of dying was dominated a murder, in line with the dying report from the Texas Attorney General. Congestive coronary heart failure, hypertensive heart problems related to morbid weight problems “in combination with forcible restraint” have been listed as Ambler’s explanation for dying. The Office of Professional Standards in the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department mentioned, “After reviewing the video evidence, OPS concludes the primary deputy ‘JJ’ Johnson and assisting deputies acted in accordance with the guidelines set in the WCSO policy and used objective reasonableness in the level of force used. OPS also recommends the chain of command review the use of force and complete RMS Response to Resistance module, in accordance to WSCO policy.” The Travis County District Attorney is main an investigation into the lethal arrest. District Attorney Margaret Moore instructed CNN Monday the body camera footage was coming from an Austin police officer who responded to the scene when the chase entered the town. No Austin officers are beneath investigation. “We have determined that we need to take it to a grand jury,” Moore mentioned, including that officers with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office haven’t been cooperative. “This case has been so unusual. It is not typical for us to encounter obstacles to getting evidence especially from another law enforcement agency.” The Covid-19 pandemic prohibited setting a grand jury to listen to the case in March, Moore mentioned. Her workplace is making an attempt to get the case heard in July, but it surely may presumably be delayed till August. “It’s important, in today’s climate with the heightened response to officer-involved incidents, that the public know we are prosecuting this case, are taking it to the grand jury and we will do everything within our power to see that justice is done here,” she mentioned. CNN has reached out to the Williamson County Sheriff Office and Texas Attorney General’s Office.

