Black man freed after 44 years in prison for wrongful conviction of raping white woman

A (*44*) man was freed from prison Thursday after having served 44 years for a rape he says he didn’t commit.

Ronnie Long, 64, was freed after the state of North Carolina filed a motion in federal court Wednesday seeking to vacate his 1976 conviction by an all-white jury. He was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree rape and first-degree burglary.

“They will never ever, never ever ever, lock me up again,” Long told reporters after he was freed. “This is real. I’m going to try to enjoy every minute of it.”

His attorney, Jamie Lau, a professor with the Duke Law Innocence Project, said that forensic reports implicating another suspect weren’t turned over to the defense by the state and that police “perjured themselves” during Long’s trial.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals opined Monday that Long’s rights had been violated when evidence pointing to his innocence wasn’t weighed during his trial in Cabarrus County.

Long was about 20 when he was accused of raping Sarah Judson Bost, 54, at knifepoint in her home in Concord on the evening of April 25, 1976.

Two weeks after the attack, detectives who said they had a hunch that the assailant might have been among defendants in court that day asked Bost to go to the county courthouse, the records say. When Long was called regarding a trespassing case, the victim said she recognized his voice.

She later picked Long out of a photo lineup. He was the only one in the lineup wearing a leather jacket of…