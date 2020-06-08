Black lives only seem to matter to Boris Johnson when they’re censored

We live today with our finger always on the trigger. There hasn’t been a simpler time to be angry. The act of registering one’s rage with the planet does not even require both of your hands. Condemnation no more even slows the passage through of the break fast cereal spoon to the gob.

But it can leave behind a permanent record of what has fired the impulse, and what hasn’t. There may be no secrets kept of what it’s we undoubtedly care about.

It’s been two . 5 years since absolutely nothing was done about systemic racial prejudice in the British criminal justice system, as laid bare in the Lammy review. It’s been fourteen days since George Floyd died in a Minnesota gutter with a policeman’s knee pressed to his neck for nine minutes.





But woah woah woah, what’s this? They’ve pulled down a statue? There’s some graffiti on the cenotaph? Pass me my iPhone. I’m planning.

It’s the moment where the silence is broken that reveals all. Of course, nobody should be astonished that Nigel Farage, Tommy Robinson and all the usual creeping items that riot such moments have hastened to their toxic repast.

For Farage, the Black Lives Matter movement is “a new form of the Taliban.” Apparently what is required, in Mr Breaking Point’s view is “moral leadership.”

At least these people have the sense to dispense with the “but.” On Sunday, a curious gang of vigilantes in face masks gathered around the war memorial on Plymouth Hoe to charitably announce they’ve “no issue with any BLM protest…but if you decide to attack war memorials today, you’ll be picking the wrong one.”

Just pause and luxuriate in the words “no issue” there. If you want to protest against systemic racism then go right ahead. We’ve got “no issue” at all, but do it on our terms please, or we’ll beat the shit out of you.

The origin of the old phrase “everything before the but is bollocks” appears to be not known, though Benjen Stark did offer a more sanitised version of it to Tyrion Lannister: “My brother once told me that nothing someone says before the word ‘but’ really counts.”

Arguably it absolutely was generous for the prime minister to break his silence late last night to offer the words: “People have a right to protest peacefully and while observing social distancing but they have no right to attack the police.”

Words so trite therefore obvious that that is attained by their having been said is to reveal what has long been known.

You don’t need to be the world’s biggest Game of Thrones fan, as well as to have read the prime minister’s casual and consistent racism spread across decades of journalistic output to know which side of the Plymouth Hoe War Memorial divide his natural sensibilities lie.

He too has “no issue” with people protesting systemic racism. Just don’t expect him to perform a thing about this.

As the Black Lives Matter movement has spread around the globe, its form has shifted to meet with the specific prejudices in its way. Black British folks are not killed by police in their hundreds and thousands each year (I would love to give a precise number, nevertheless the US government doesn’t merely not publish it, it doesn’t even comprehend it.)

Black British people on the streets at the week-end were protesting against, to take merely a small selection, their being twice as likely to die in police custody as white people, though not really a single charge of any sort has been brought in decades. Stop and search, Windrush, Grenfell, the disproportionate deaths of black people from Covid-19…all these things add up to structural racism.

But so does the desperate desire to shift the conversation elsewhere. Down comes a statue and up goes the volume. The systemic unfairness faced by black people is suddenly worth referring to only when the subject may be changed to wearisome debates about “historical revisionism” and the acceptable limits of civil disobedience.

(Though, on that last point, it’s arguably worth pausing to point out that the Edward Colston statue which is now to be found at the underside of Bristol harbour was erected in 1895, 160 years following the man’s death, and sixty years following the abolition of slavery. Historical revisionism is unquestionably not a recent phenomenon.)

1/16 The Edward Colston statue has been pulled down by Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol. Colston was a 17th century slave trader who has numerous landmarks named after him in Bristol. Pictured is the statue covered up before it absolutely was pulled down Tom Wren / SWNS 2/16 Protesters pulling down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston William Want Twitter account/AFP 3/16 Protesters pulling down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston William Want Twitter account/AFP 4/16 A protester presses his knee into the neck of the Edward Colston statue Tom Wren / SWNS 5/16 The protest rally was in College Green, Bristol Ben Birchall/PA Wire 6/16 The Edward Colston statue is defaced Tom Wren / SWNS 7/16 Tom Wren / SWNS 8/16 A crowd gathers Tom Wren / SWNS 9/16 Protesters dragging the statue of Edward Colston to Bristol harbourside PA 10/16 The statue is rolled over the street before being dropped in to a nearby river Tom Wren/SWNS 11/16 Tom Wren / SWNS 12/16 Tom Wren / SWNS 13/16 Protesters throw the statue of Edward Colston into Bristol harbour PA 14/16 Ben Birchall/PA Wire 15/16 TWITTER/SELLOTTIE via REUTERS 16/16 PA

For what it’s worth, I don’t claim innocence in all this, by the way. I write a regular politics column and am an embarrassingly prolific tweeter, yet In my opinion this is the first-time in the last fourteen days that any such thing concerning Black Lives Matter has exited my fingers in any form.

By my own argument, I would have to concede that I will be less angered by the systemic racially motivated killing of black people than I am by Farage’s terrible opinions.

If I were to offer a reason, perhaps I would argue that I am reticent to seek to ally my purely moral anger with the real-life enduring of the others. No one’s knee is on my neck, all things considered.

But it is clearer now than previously that that argument simply won’t do. The images on TELEVISION screens within the weekend show that the movement transcended race way back when.

Those that think what matters about Black Lives Matter is where the line must stand on the proper to peaceful protest are only another thing standing in its way.

The question is which side of the “but” you stand. No one will be astonished that our prime minister is on the incorrect one. He will have no grounds for complaint when he finds himself told as much, again and again, for as long as it requires.