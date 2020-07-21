Black Lives Matter: Will movement really change sport? | News News



















1:00



We attempt to do more, to say more. We are against racism and racial injustice in most forms. #BlackLivesMatter

We attempt to do more, to say more. We are against racism and racial injustice in most forms. #BlackLivesMatter

“All we want is for black lives to matter now. It’s as simple as that”.

It’s not much to ask, you’ll think.

And yet, here we have been, in 2020, with West Indies cricket legend Michael Holding making an impassioned plea for his life to be viewed of equal value to others in society.

The brilliantly put together video of an emotional Holding and England’s first black female international cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent telling of their experiences of racism ran in front of England’s first Test contrary to the West Indies, and has been viewed an incredible number of times on social media.

3:17 Former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding broke down in tears on camera while discussing the racism his parents faced before Former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding broke down in tears on camera while discussing the racism his parents faced in the past

But among the many words of praise, commending Holding and Rainford-Brent for their honesty and bravery, can be found exactly why even now such a very simple request still needs to be manufactured.

“It’s on Sky Sports Cricket. I turned it on to watch the cricket, not to see political preaching. WLM (White Lives Matter) too.”

“Is this a sports channel or political channel????”

Two tweets that summed up why, somehow, we still need to explain why we kneel. Why we protest. Why we need to keep repeating “Black Lives Matter”.

5:29 Ebony Rainford-Brent and Michael Holding opened on their experiences of racism in this hard-hitting video which has been viewed by millions of people throughout the world Ebony Rainford-Brent and Michael Holding opened up on the experiences of racism in this hard-hitting video that has been viewed by thousands of people across the world

When pictures of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis went viral in May, it sparked protests around the world. He truly wasn’t the very first unarmed black man to die as a result of American police, but for whatever reason, that one was different.

As well since the demonstrations it led to a debate on race, not merely regarding cases of police brutality, but also the systems and structures that allow racial inequality in society in general. And in sport too.

From Lewis Hamilton’s raised fist on the podium at the Styrian Grand Prix, to Premier League teams taking a knee in a show of unity, the entire world of sport has been at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement and conjured a number of its most enduring pictures.

And while thousands took to the streets to demonstrate and social media responded with hashtags and blackouts, it has been sport that has continued to lead the way.

So what goes on next? When, as Sky Sports Scholar Imani-Lara Lansiquot says “the hashtags and blackouts have fizzled out”? After all, this isn’t the very first time sport and race have collided to create headlines.

They did when Raheem Sterling spoke out about media representations of black footballers in 2018. And again in October of last year when England players were afflicted by monkey chants in Bulgaria.

Each time the news headlines cycle progresses and the problem of race is parked until the next thrown banana or ill-advised tweet. Maybe it will be different this time?

Premier League title winner Trent Alexander-Arnold is certainly confident it will be.

“This is the moment we see real change and we see permanent change,” the Liverpool and England full-back said last month.

That’s the hope anyway and early signs, at the very least, are positive. Think back once again to 2016 and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick taking a knee as the national anthem was played in protest at police brutality and racial injustice.

It generated a public rebuke from the president, and as the others knelt to get Kaepernick, the NFL in the course of time issued an order that players must either are a symbol of the anthem or stay in the locker room.

1:04 NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league was wrong for not hearing players fighting for racial equality NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league was wrong for perhaps not listening to players fighting for racial equality

Kaepernick ultimately covered his protests with his career, with no franchise willing to sign him up.

Fast forward to June in 2010 and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell saying “we were wrong”. Now the message appears to be “We are listening, I am listening”, and it’s been echoed in other sports too, not merely in America, but throughout the world.

The return of MLS saw a powerful, united demonstration… a mixture of players taking the knee and raising the gloved fist in a throwback to Tommie Smith and John Carlos and their iconic protest at the 1968 Olympics.

Both the England and West Indies cricket teams knelt in solidarity ahead of the first Test. In the Premier League, not merely do the players kneel, they do this with people backing of the teams and their governing body, with Black Lives Matter on the shirts.

And more important compared to the gestures, welcome as they are, an entire host of voices have felt empowered to speak out and express themselves, not merely as black sportsmen and women, but more simply as black people.

England rugby player Maro Itoje, after attending a Black Lives Matter protest, spoke of his desire “to educate people, to change perceptions” and called on politicians to not ignore the requires change.

Lewis Hamilton, one of the most prominent voices, vowed to continue to utilize his platform to raise awareness and educate – “For me this is going to be a lifelong thing”.

Equally importantly, white people started to ponder their roles.

“I’m trying my best to learn and understand about the Black Lives Matter movement and systemic racism, and sport is not free from that,” said Andy Murray after that he and fellow tennis players took a knee in front of the Battle of the Brits at Roehampton.

Ben Stokes, captaining England contrary to the West Indies, also acknowledged he has a component to play.

“We have a great chance to send a powerful message and educate people more on the matter,” he said.

2:31 Burnley captain Ben Mee said he and the players were embarrassed after a banner displaying the language ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ was flown over the Etihad Stadium Burnley captain Ben Mee said he and the players were embarrassed after a banner displaying the language ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ was flown over the Etihad Stadium

But there’s still pushback. “White Lives Matter” read a banner trailing from the plane flying over the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City kicked off against Burnley, whose captain Ben Mee was swift in his condemnation.

“These people need to come into the 21st century and educate themselves” that he said.

While in South Africa, a necessitate cricket to unite behind Black Lives Matter by Lungi Ngidi was met with hostility in some quarters.

“What nonsense is this? He must take his own stand if he wishes,” said former player Pat Symcox, who also said “All Lives Matter”.

No one disputes that lives matter. The point is that lives cannot matter until black lives matter.

4:37 Michael Holding says education is key to eradicating the problem of racism and ensuring that this becomes a minute of genuine change in society Michael Holding says education is paramount to eradicating the issue of racism and making certain this becomes a moment of genuine change in society

Education, it seems, is just about the watchword here. Teaching individuals who racism is not only the easily identifiable abuse, the monkey chants, or cruel words on social media marketing. It may be systemic, it may be unwitting, unconscious and so entwined with social structures that without it being stated, those who do not come up against it will never know it’s there.

The job now is to shine a light onto it wherever it exists.

I started out by quoting Michael Holding’s simple plea….I’ll finish with him too, summing up that is not a challenge that will be solved by black people or white people alone.

“Until we educate the entire human race, this thing will not stop.”