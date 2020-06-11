Black Lives Matter: USA facing ‘deep reckoning’, says MLS commissioner Don Garber | Football News





Protests took place around the globe in support of the Black Lives Matter movement since the death of George Floyd in May

The United States of America goes through an amount of “deep reckoning” amid protests against racial injustice, says Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber.

MLS announced its commitment to address problems of racial inequality, following death of George Floyd and the following global Black Lives Matter protests, through the introduction of a number of programmes.

Garber, who’s yet to offers specifics, says there’s determination to “create meaningful change” and a recognition within the league that the “incredible injustices” faced by members of the black population must be tackled.

The league confirmed on Wednesday that the MLS season – suspended since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic – would resume on July 8, with a month-long tournament played entirely at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Asked whether formal statement in regards to the proposed programmes could be created before the season resumes, Garber told Sky Sports News: “It is conceivable that we will get our programmes together prior to the Disney tournament starts.

“But we would rather get it right than fast. We are excited about this tournament and we want to really acknowledge that people have announced this tournament while a pandemic is being conducted and while we’ve been all managing through this deep reckoning as to what has been going on within our country.

“We have got a lot of things to ensure we get right.”

MLS reiterated this week its “longstanding position supporting players’ right to peacefully protest during national anthems before games” as a public show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The MLS season was suspended two weeks in to the campaign

Garber admits the spotlight on problems of racial injustice and violence against black women and men in the US have proved a learning experience.

He said: “Even in the midst of looking to get our league back we needed to have a step right back and listen and to really engage with the black members of our staffs and our black players to comprehend that even yet in getting back again to playing games [it] is not more important than listening to and trying to get together to find methods we could address some of these incredible injustices which have been going on in our country for a long time.

“For me it has been very personal, it has been emotional. These are trying times because of the pandemic, but when you add this recognition that there are things that have been going on in this country that need to stop, I think it has us all paying closer attention to ensure we devote the time to get those programmes I mentioned.”