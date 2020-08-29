Black Lives Matter: US teen billed for police overtime after protest



A teen who arranged a serene Black Lives Matter rally in the US state of New Jersey was asked to pay almost $2,500 (₤ 1,900) in police overtime expenses, US media report.

Emily Gil, 18, stated she arranged the action to assistance US anti-racism demonstrations and emphasize concerns with cost effective real estate in her neighborhood.

But she was stunned to later on get a costs from the regional mayor.

The mayor informed BBC partner CBS that he was now rescinding the charges.

Ms Gil stated the tranquil protest in the district of Englewood Cliffs on 25 July lasted about 90 minutes and was participated in by just 30 to 40 individuals.

She stated she did not understand the occasion would sustain any charges up until she got a letter requiring payment days later on.

“I was shocked when I read that I had to pay to exercise my First Amendment right,” she informed CBS.

Englewood Cliffs Mayor Mario Kranjac stated the district deserved to charge for police services at …