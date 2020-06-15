Black Lives Matter: UN’s human rights body to hold urgent debate on police brutality and systemic racism in US

The United Nations’ top human rights body will hold an urgent debate on allegations of “systemic racism, police brutality and violence against peaceful protests” in the United States on Wednesday, a statement said.
The decision by the UN Human Rights Council followed a request last week by Burkina Faso on behalf of African countries, it said in a statement on Monday. The United States isn’t a member of the 47-member state forum in Geneva.
More follows…
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.