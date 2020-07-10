Black Lives Matter: Thierry Henry takes a knee for 8mins 46secs | Football News





Thierry Henry paid tribute to George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter motion by kneeling for eight minutes and 46 seconds

Thierry Henry has despatched a highly effective message of help to the Black Lives Matter motion by taking a knee for the primary eight minutes and 46 seconds of Montreal Impact’s recreation with the New England Revolution.

Wearing a ‘Black Lives Matter’ T-shirt, the previous Arsenal ahead additionally raised his fist in solitary as gamers and workers throughout the MLS proceed to pay tribute to George Floyd.

It comes after almost 200 gamers raised their proper fists and took a knee earlier than the MLS is Back Tournament opener on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida.

T-shirts over package with the phrases “Black and Proud” and “Silence is Violence” have additionally been worn with gamers and referees taking a knee earlier than video games.

Henry’s demonstration of eight minutes and 46 seconds is the period of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of Floyd, the unarmed American black man whose dying in May sparked worldwide protests.

The kneeling protest was popularised by then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 whereas the raised fists mirrors the protest in opposition to racial inequality by Americans John Carlos and Tommie Smith on the 1968 Mexico Olympics.

Premier League gamers have knelt in the beginning of each match since English soccer’s high flight resumed following the coronavirus lockdown.

On the pitch, Gustavo Bou’s 56th-minute strike was sufficient to see Henry’s Montreal facet lose 1-Zero because the Frenchman begins his first season as head coach on the membership.