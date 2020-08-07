Black Lives Matter Targets Homes Of Police And Lawmakers

Over the recently, Black Lives Matter rioters and terrorists have actually targeted the homes of police and chosen authorities all over the nation to attempt and frighten them into giving up to the extreme racist program of the group. Two police chiefs and a GOP state lawmaker are holding company and not giving up.

After she was harassed at her home, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best stated:

“These direct actions against elected officials, and especially civil servants like myself, are out of line with and go against every democratic principle that guides our nation. Before this devolves into the new way of doing business by mob rule here in Seattle, and across the nation, elected officials like you must forcefully call for the end of these tactics.”

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell commented after his house was targeted:

“Portlanders need to send a strong message that enough is enough. This is not forwarding the goals that are going to lead to better outcomes for people of color. This movement is really powerful, but the violence has taken away from it. … This is not what Portland is about. This is not what we need in our city.”