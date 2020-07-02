Black Lives Matter: Sky Sports statement | Football News





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a knee in front of Manchester City vs Arsenal

Sky Sports is committed to doing more to tackle racism, highlight racial injustice and support communities impacted by racism.

Our support is for the moral cause and campaign, that Black Lives Matter, rather than for just about any political organisation.

We support the Premier League, its clubs and players who are building a powerful collective statement, that Black lives matter and there is no room for racism.

Sky has made a number of commitments to tackle racial injustice and support anti-racism. As part of this, some of our pundits have chosen to wear Black Lives Matter badges on air among others are choosing to aid the anti-racism cause in lots of other ways.

Sky’s Commitments to Help Tackle Racial Injustice

Sky has focused on support anti-racism and improve diversity and inclusion. Our commitments include:

1. Improve Black and minority ethnic representation at all levels

Sky will deliver real and lasting change by improving its Black and minority ethnic representation at all levels, particularly in its senior leadership. Sky will put targets in place to measure progression of under-represented groups through the organisation.

2. Make a difference in communities influenced by racism

Sky will support anti-racism charities to make a huge difference in communities impacted by racism. This includes a significant financial contribution towards the fight for racial equality, and supporting causes affecting Black and minority ethnic communities and those attempting to improve lives.

3. Use the ability of Sky’s voice and platform to highlight racial injustice

Sky will use the ability of its voice and reach to highlight problems of racial injustice by developing significant new content. Sky will even continue its work to simply help improving wider Black and minority ethnic representation before and behind the camera. Sky Sports will do more to drive change and is committed to this across all Sky Sports platforms and channels.