Black Lives Matter Rioter Punches Black Trump Supporter In The Face: Gets Arrested Immediately

A Black Lives Matter protestor was hit with a nasty dose of karma final evening after he determined to batter a black supporter of Donald Trump proper in entrance of a number of law enforcement officials.

The video was posted to Twitter by Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura, who captioned it, “Breaking – #BLM protester punches Trump supporter in the face then is immediately arrested. Things are getting hostile at BLM plaza. Stay tuned for more updates on the ground.”

Breaking – #BLM protester punches Trump supporter within the face then is straight away arrested. Things are getting hostile at BLM plaza. Stay tuned for extra updates on the bottom pic.twitter.com/wL5fPF7z7P — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 7, 2020

Ventura later told The Blaze that the person “was talking about how he couldn’t wait to get Trump reelected and he kept yelling ‘Trump 2020, 4 more years!’ which angered the crowd.”

The video opens with the Black Lives Matter protestor arguing with a black man in the course of a avenue situated near what has been dubbed Black Lives Matter Plaza, which is throughout from Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C. As the argument turns into extra heated, a crowd fashioned across the two males, with many urging the protestor to not get violent.

Now he in all probability needs he’d adopted their recommendation. Instead, the rioter punched the black Trump supporter within the face, ignoring the truth that a number of law enforcement officials had been standing only a few ft away.

The cops instantly grabbed the protestor and pulled him away from the gang, with one bystander then saying, “What he being detained for?” as if it weren’t blatantly apparent.

“He hit him first!” others might be heard shouting, despite the fact that the video footage exhibits it is a lie.

Ventura went on to submit one other video that confirmed what occurred within the minutes after the assault. This video exhibits the gang harassing officers as they escort the violent protestor right into a police cruiser.

Protesters offended at police {that a} #BLM protester was arrested after assaulting a Trump supporter right here on #BLM plaza moments in the past pic.twitter.com/aiPNADapCC — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 7, 2020

This simply goes to point out that the reality doesn’t matter to Black Lives Matter protestors in any respect. Onlookers all noticed that the protestor clearly hit the Trump supporter first, but they nonetheless tried to cease police from arresting him. In the tip, this motion just isn’t about black lives in any respect, and is as an alternative about creating as a lot chaos as doable.

