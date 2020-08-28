Black Lives Matter pushes Japan to confront racism



Japan generally sees itself as an extremely homogenous society





To lots of Japanese, racism towards black individuals has actually long been thought about something that takes place in the United States or Europe, not in the house.

But when the death of George Floyd in the United States triggered a wave of demonstrations requiring that Black Lives Matter, individuals in Japan participated too.

The demonstrations and marches in significant cities pressed an argument about racism in the nation, and whether enough was being done to confront and alter things.

‘Paper cuts of racism’

In June, public broadcaster NHK aired a section to describe to Japanese audiences what was taking place in the United States, with the demonstrations over George Floyd’s death.

The report, in a news program targeted at more youthful audiences, included an animated video illustrating the protesters as monstrous stereotypes, deeply soaked in racist images: caricatures with overstated muscles and upset faces, and with looters in the background.

The response was mainly unfavorable – the United States embassy called the sector “offensive and insensitive” …