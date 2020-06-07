Black Lives Matter protests risk spreading coronavirus, warns Hancock – video | US news

The UK health secretary has said there is a risk of a rise in Covid-19 cases following a Black Lives Matter protests this week-end, while denying Britain is really a racist country. Speaking to Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Matt Hancock said: ‘I support very strongly the argument that is being made by those who are protesting … but the virus itself doesn’t discriminate and gathering in large groups is temporarily from the rules correctly because it escalates the risk of the spread of this virus’

