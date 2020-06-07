The UK health secretary has said there is a risk of a rise in Covid-19 cases following a Black Lives Matter protests this week-end, while denying Britain is really a racist country. Speaking to Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Matt Hancock said: ‘I support very strongly the argument that is being made by those who are protesting … but the virus itself doesn’t discriminate and gathering in large groups is temporarily from the rules correctly because it escalates the risk of the spread of this virus’
Most Popular
Black Lives Matter protests risk spreading coronavirus, warns Hancock – video | US news
The UK health secretary has said there is a risk of a rise in Covid-19 cases following a Black Lives Matter protests this...
How Woolworths, Target, Wendy’s stole their names from US brands
Have you ever visited the U.S. and been confused to see Target, Wendy's and Kmart stores, but not everbody knows them? All three well-known...
Postman, 40, is killed on the job when his Royal Mail van rolls down...
Postman, 40, is killed on the job when his Royal Mail...
Donal Flanagan obituary | Oxford
My friend Donal Flanagan, who has died aged 96, light emitting diode an active life into his tenth decade, working as a volunteer at...