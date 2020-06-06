Black Lives Matter protests: NSW police minister says officers prepared for anyone who ‘flouts the law’ | Indigenous Australians

Protesters have vowed to push forward with the Sydney Black Lives Matter rally in defiance of a supreme court docket ruling, prompting the New South Wales police minister, David Elliott, to warn police are prepared for anyone who desires to “flout the law”.

On Saturday, 1000’s of protesters are anticipated to indicate their assist for the Black Lives Matter motion and spotlight Indigenous deaths in custody throughout Australian capital cities and cities, the place state authorities have responded with various ranges of opposition, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

The hardest line was taken in NSW, the place the supreme court docket successfully banned a rally deliberate for exterior Sydney Town Hall the place it’s estimated between 5,000 and 10,000 might collect. The late-night sitting on Friday got here solely after NSW police utilized to the court docket for order to make the protest illegal.

Elliott seized on the growth on Saturday, arguing folks should “acknowledge and recognise the supreme court ruling”.

“But police are prepared for anyone who just wants to flout the law,” Elliott stated.

Asked if police had capability to arrest 5,000 folks, he declined to touch upon “police operational procedures”.

Politicians and well being officers have argued the protests threat a “second wave” of coronavirus instances, which might hurt the Indigenous group, however protesters have been resolute of their need to push forward with the occasions.

On Saturday, a First Nations well being group argued institutional racism and systemic bias have been making Aboriginal folks sick.

“The long-term health impacts after a death in custody or incident of police brutality are endless,” the Queensland Aboriginal and Islander Health Council stated in a press release.

The National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service stated folks couldn’t be “silent while police violence is unchecked and continues to kill our people”.

Co-chair Nerita Waight referred to as on police to not challenge fines to protesters on Saturday.

“Upholding freedom of expression and assembly at times like this is critical and we encourage governments to ensure that people attending the peaceful protests are doing so in the safest way possible,” she stated.

Black Lives Matter protest organiser Raul Bassi talking to media exterior the supreme court docket after the judgement was handed in Sydney on Friday. Photograph: James Gourley/AAP

“We strongly encourage governments to use methods that do not result in the further criminalisation of, or violence to, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people – including fines.”

Organisers of the demonstrations, which will even happen in Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide, stated protesters ought to put on face masks, adhere to social distancing the place potential and keep dwelling in the event that they have been sick.

Protesters have been requested to assemble in teams of 20 and organisers will distribute face masks.

In Sydney, campaigners will collect exterior Sydney Town Hall for a Stop All Black Deaths In Custody rally.

Police in NSW pledged to challenge fines to protesters, whereas in Victoria the protest organisers have been threatened with $1,600 fines and the pressure didn’t rule out penalties for people.

The NSW police commissioner, Mick Fuller, late on Friday stated police would have a “strong presence” at the rally “to ensure the law is obeyed”.

“If people choose to disobey the supreme court ruling and attend the planned protest regardless, they need to be aware they are doing so unlawfully and police will respond accordingly,” he stated in a press release.

The rallies deliberate for Saturday intention spotlight Australia’s file of Indigenous deaths in police custody, and comply with day by day protests in the US over the demise of African American man George Floyd at the fingers of white police officers in Minneapolis.

Floyd was heard saying “I can’t breathe” earlier than he died.

Leetona Dungay, whose son David died in Long Bay jail after shouting “I can’t breathe” whereas being restrained, stated she would march no matter court docket approval.

“I’m marching for my son and nothing is stopping me,” she stated earlier than the court docket’s resolution. “If we don’t march tomorrow that means they’ll keep killing people.”

On Saturday, Guardian Australia launched an replace to its groundbreaking Deaths Inside mission, confirming there have now been no less than 434 Aboriginal deaths in custody since a royal fee into the challenge in 1991.

The rally in central Melbourne will start with a Welcome To Country by Wurundjeri senior elder Aunty Diane Kerr and chant led by Wurundjeri lady Mandy Nicholson.

Nicholson has referred to as on protesters to paint white ocre throughout their brow consistent with an Indigenous signal of mourning. Non-indigenous protesters are inspired to have an indigenous individual paint it for them.

Thousands are additionally anticipated to march by means of central Brisbane on Saturday, regardless of a request from the Queensland premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, that individuals protest on-line as a substitute.

In Adelaide, police on Friday issued an exemption to permit protesters to assemble at Victoria Square in the CBD.

Protesters additionally gathered in smaller Australian cities, together with Wagga Wagga in NSW, and Cairns in Queensland.