Black lives matter protests – live: London demonstrators given 5pm curfew as Boris Johnson accused of ‘stoking division and fear’ ahead of rallies

Police in London have told those thinking about joining Black Lives Matter demonstrations they need to be off the streets by 5pm today in order to avoid clashes with far-right groups.

Boris Johnson has been accused of “stoking division and fear” after that he claimed the anti-racism protests had been “hijacked by extremists intent on violence”.

Critics suggested the prime minister was seeking a “culture war” to distract from his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Download the newest Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines





