Black lives matter protests – live: London demonstrators given 5pm curfew as Boris Johnson accused of ‘stoking division and fear’ ahead of rallies

Follow most of the latest updates as anti-racism protests happen across the UK
Boris Johnson has been accused of “stoking division and fear” after that he claimed the Black Lives Matter protests had been “hijacked by extremists intent on violence”, Zoe Tidman reports.
Critics suggested the prime minister was seeking a “culture war” to distract from his handling of the coronavirus crisis after he unequivocally rejected calls to remove statues of historic figures with links to racism and slavery.
Mr Johnson urged individuals to stay away from in the pipeline demonstrations this weekend, claiming they would “end in deliberate and calculated violence.
Police in London have told those thinking about joining Black Lives Matter demonstrations they must be off the streets by 5pm today.
In an endeavor to avoid a repeat of last week’s violent clashes with police, protesters have now been told they need to stick to the planned route that will run from Hyde Park to Whitehall.
The force fear the anti-racism protests – which were sparked by the death of George Floyd in america last month – could possibly be hijacked by counter-demonstrations by far-right groups.
Good afternoon, welcome to the rolling coverage of Black Lives Matter protests throughout the UK today.
A large crowd of demonstrators are on Whitehall singing the national anthem. Several were seen wearing military-style hats or jackets.
A line of cops has higher level, blocking more protesters from accessing the Cenotaph.
Paul Golding, leader of the far-right group Britain First, told PA news Agency they had ended up to “guard our monuments”.
He said: “I am exceptionally fed up with just how that the authorities have allowed two consecutive weekends of vandalism against our national monuments.
“Anyone who comes along today to try and vandalise them will probably be dealt with by all of these Englishmen that turned up, and they’re fed up as well.”
