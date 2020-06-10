Black Lives Matter protests: George Floyd’s brother to testify in Washington – live | US news

06:15
The burial of George Floyd on Tuesday might have given his household some closure, however the wave of protests sparked by his killing by the hands of the police will proceed at present.
At 10am, the House Judiciary Committee shall be holding an oversight listening to on policing practices and law enforcement accountability. Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, is amongst the witnesses referred to as. Controversy continues over the dealing with by the NYPD of the folks arrested in protests in New York.
In different US politics anticipated at present, Joe Biden will attend a Biden finance occasion after which attend a digital NAACP city corridor on systemic racism. He spoke at George Floyd’s memorial yesterday, saying “Now is the time for racial justice.”
The White House diary has the president’s intelligence briefing in the morning, and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany shall be holding a briefing at 2pm. Maybe there shall be some additional questions on why Donald Trump made his baseless declare {that a} 75-year-old pushed over by the police is perhaps an “an antifa provocateur”.
We may anticipate additional response to the cancellations of exhibits and the pulling of movies from streaming providers as firms re-examine them in the sunshine of the #BlackLivesMatter marketing campaign.
I’m Martin Belam, I’ll be working our protection for a few hours till the New York workplace takes over. You can contact me at [email protected]
