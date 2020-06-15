Black Lives Matter protests: Atlanta shooting of Rayshard Brooks declared homicide – live updates | US news

06:35
Thomas Jefferson statue toppled in North Portland
Overnight protesters have torn down a statue of Thomas Jefferson outside a higher school that bears his name in North Portland, Oregon.
The school was the starting point for a 1,000 strong Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday evening. The statue was still intact at that point, and reports suggest it was pulled down by way of a smaller group after the main march had departed.
Jefferson was the third president of the US. He owned over 600 enslaved people all through his life, and early in the day, the statue’s pedestal have been defaced with graffiti pinpointing Jefferson as a slave owner.
Over the weekend protesters also removed the Pioneer Mother and the Pioneer Man statues outside the Johnson Hall at the University of Oregon campus.
06:25
US fighter aircraft reported crashed off coast of UK
There’s a couple of stories which are breaking at this time – one is a US Air Force F15C fighter aircraft has crashed off the coast of England near Middlesbrough. The status of the pilot is not yet known.
06:23
Welcome to today’s live coverage of US politics and Black Lives Matter protests. Here are some of the important thing points from yesterday and overnight, and what we could expect to see later on.
The president is right back from his weekend golfing trip, when he claimed that the ‘radical left’ has ‘taken over’ Seattle. He could have lunch with VP Mike Pence before hosting a roundtable at the White House on “Fighting for America’s Seniors”. Mike Pompeo is because of talk to European Union foreign ministers.
Joe Biden is at a fund-raising event – while his potential pick for running mate Sen. Kamala Harris is talking at the National Urban League conference.
In the Senate we could expect to see an announcement on Republican proposals for police reform. They are increasingly being put together by Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the sole African American Republican in the Senate.
