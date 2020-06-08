In the united kingdom city of Bristol, protesters on Sunday pulled down a statue of a 17th-century slave trader while demonstrating in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The demonstrators tied the 5.5-meter (18ft) bronze statue of Edward Colston, with rope before toppling it, to cheers from the surrounding crowd.

Activists were later seen rolling the statue to the nearby harbor and throwing it in to the River Avon.

Colston, who was born in Bristol in 1636, was an energetic member of the governing human body of the Royal African Company (RAC) for 11 years, assuming the top role of deputy-governor from 1689–90.

The company, which had a monopoly on the west African slave trade in the late 17th century, was involved in the attempting to sell of tens and thousands of west African people in the Caribbean and the Americas.

Colston, who’s described by the Museums of Bristol website as a “revered philanthropist / reviled slave trader,” later donated a number of his wealth to charitable causes, such as for example schools and hospitals, a procedure through which his name became synonymous with certain Bristol landmarks.

The statue of Colston had stood in Bristol’s city center since 1895 but had become increasingly controversial, with petitions designed to demand its removal.

Elsewhere in the united kingdom: Massive protests, with people numbering in the thousands, also happened in other major UK cities like London and Edinburgh.

At least 12 everyone was arrested at the protests in London, police said late Sunday.