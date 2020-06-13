Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world: Live updates

A community is demanding answers after having a 24-year-old black man was found hanging from the tree this week in northern Los Angeles County.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday, a passerby noticed a man, later identified as Robert L. Fuller, hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California. Fire department personnel who responded to the scene determined he was dead, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Palmdale city described it as “an alleged death by suicide.”

“Sadly, it is not the first such incident since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” the city said in a statement that included home elevators resources for mental health.

On Friday, lots of people gathered at the Palmdale city council chambers to attend a news conference on the death. When a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department announced the preliminary findings, outraged crowds demanded a study and to see footage of the incident.

A city official said there was no footage and it was a continuous investigation, with a full autopsy underway.

“We will fully cooperate with the Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles County’s Coroner’s Offices, and any and all investigative agencies looking into the matter,” Hofbauer said.

“We are awaiting all available details surrounding this tragedy. In addition, we are working with local community leaders to increase the dialogue on how we can best work together and build a safer and more inclusive community,” that he added.

Investigators have been around in contact with Fuller’s family members and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

