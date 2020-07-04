Black Lives Matter protesters slam shameful turnout at Brisbane rally

Organisers of a Black Lives Matter protest have slammed ‘shameful’ former demonstrators for failing to appear at a fresh demonstration – saying people only come out when they want ‘a hundred likes on Instagram’.

Fewer when compared to a thousand people gathered for a Black Lives Matter protest in Brisbane city on Saturday, leaving organisers disheartened.

Just weeks hence, some 30,000 Queenslanders turned out to a rally following the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of police.

A number of protesters are pictured kneeling in solidarity at Brisbane’s Black Lives Matter rally

Fewer when compared to a thousand people gathered for a Black Lives Matter protest in Brisbane city on Saturday, leaving organisers disheartened.

A young woman is pictured supporting a Black Lives Matter sign as demonstration kneel

Protesters are pictured burning an Australian flag within a Black Lives Matter in Brisbane

Just weeks ago, some 30,000 Queenslanders ended up to a rally following a death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis

‘I cannot explain the disappointment,’ Gomeroi Kooma woman Ruby Wharton told the small crowd gathered at King George Square on Saturday.

‘It was okay for folks to come out here and want to be part of it if they were chasing a hundred likes on Instagram.’

‘That is shameful and tokenism,’ she said.

Organiser Bogaine Spearim told reporters the rally was intended to be considered a continuation of the world wide protests that kicked off in the wake of Mr Floyd’s death in May.

‘Deaths are continuing to take place in Australia – Dave Dungay Jnr said ‘I can’t breathe’ before dying in custody,’ that he said.

‘We will continue to hit the streets and disrupt until there is certainly justice.’

Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter ) rally at King George Square in Brisbane

Protesters are seen burning an Australian flag within a Black Lives Matter rally in Brisbane

Protesters take part in a Black Lives Matter rally at King George Square in Brisbane

Despite the tiny turnout, the protestors were vocal, shouting ‘Always was, always will undoubtedly be Aboriginal land’ and, ‘No justice, no peace, no racist police’.

Garrwa and Butchulla man Fred Leone called on the Queensland government to conduct a broad review into black deaths in custody.

‘F**k all has changed since 1991, since the last royal commission,’ that he said

‘Black Lives Matter. They don’t simply matter cause it is trending, they matter every single day.’

Demonstrators hold up an indication that says Black Lives Matter while they march through the streets of Brisbane

A demonstrator holds up an indication that says ‘no more police brutality’ at the Brisbane Black Lives Matter protest

More than 430 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are recognized to have died in custody in Australia since a royal commission into Aboriginal deaths in custody delivered its final report in 1991.

Organisers will also be calling for anti-racism learning schools and an end to racial profiling by police.

Mr Dungay died in 2015 after that he was restrained by five prison officers in Sydney’s Long Bay jail after he refused to stop eating biscuits.

A protester wearing a breathing apparatus is pictured at Brisbane’s Black Lives Matter rally

Demonstrators march in Brisbane’s King George Square on Saturday to protest against the rate of Indigenous deaths in custody