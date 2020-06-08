Black Lives Matter protesters referred to our count of 432 Aboriginal deaths in custody. It’s now 437 | Australia news

Over the week-end, Black Lives Matter protests brought thousands onto the streets campaigning for a conclusion to Aboriginal deaths in custody.

Many signs at rallies referred to the 432 deaths which can be known to have happened since the royal commission in to Aboriginal deaths in custody delivered its final report in 1991.

That figure is dependant on Guardian Australia’s findings from the two-year long project to monitor Aboriginal deaths in custody, Deaths Inside.

We updated the database and published new results on Saturday. We found the number had risen to 434.

But by Saturday morning even that number had been out of date. Just before marches began in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and towns around the country, the department of corrective services in Western Australia confirmed a 40-year-old Aboriginal man had died in custody at Acacia prison, near Perth.

As of today, based on reports that have reached us from families as well as other sources, including coronial reports, we can say that number is now at least 437.

Our methodology is explained in full in the “about this project” section of Deaths Inside, but we wanted to address the most frequent questions here.

Why did the Guardian try this project?

We put down to examine what had changed considering that the royal commission produced its landmark report. We unearthed that little had. People were still dying in exactly the same way, from exactly the same unequal policing, and investigated by coroners who made the same recommendations.

Every square in the database is really a person and their family, left to navigate an extended, complicated and traumatising coronial process. We wanted to tell you the average person stories of each case because the picture they paint, square by square, is really horrifying that lots of Australians refuse to view it.

When we began this project in late 2017, it had been impossible to find up-to-date figures. There was no publicly available, searchable database that acknowledged deaths in custody, despite the fact that monitoring was one of the 339 recommendations of the 1991 royal commission. That work is performed by the Australian Institute of Criminology but its reports are subject to long delays and can be at least four years out of date.

Information about deaths that hadn’t yet been subject to an inquest was also hard to find. Prisons often only provided confirmation of a death in custody if requested, and thus many deaths went unreported.

And despite evidence in some cases of excessive force or neglect by police or prison officers, there’s never been a criminal conviction for a death in custody in Australia. Chris Hurley, the police officer accused of killing Mulrunji Doomadgee on Palm Island in 2004, was acquitted of manslaughter.

Two police officers are facing murder charges for the deaths of Kumanjayi Walker in the Northern Territory and Joyce Clarke in Western Australia, and both have indicated they will plead not guilty.

How did the Guardian arrive at the info?

Deaths Inside lists every Indigenous death in custody we’re aware of from 2008 onwards. Where possible the origin is a coronial report, however, many 20 cases in the database remain awaiting coronal findings. For those cases we have a mixture of primary sources, such as for example statements from police or corrections departments, interviews with family members, attorneys and media reports.

To date we have read significantly more than 460 coronial reports, including more than 300 reports on the deaths of non-Indigenous individuals who died from 2010 to 2015. That five years of non-Indigenous data was used because the basis of a comparative analysis. All reports were tracked across 20 data points.

A comparison of case traits for Indigenous and non-Indigenous deaths in custody using this data is shown here:

chart1 Deaths in custody: case characteristics by Indigenous status, 2010-2015



Don’t non-Indigenous people die in custody in greater numbers?

That was always the case and not the point.

The key finding of the royal commission was that Aboriginal people are much more likely to die in custody because they are arrested and jailed at disproportionate rates. That remains as true in 2020 since it was in 1991.

One key figure has changed. In 1991, 14.3% of the male prison population in Australia was Indigenous. In March 2020 it was 28.6%.

According to data released by Australian Bureau of Statistics this month, 4.7% of all Indigenous men are in jail in contrast to just 0.3% of all non-Indigenous men.

Then, as now, non-Indigenous people died in greater numbers, and at a better rate, in custody than Indigenous people. But then, as now, Indigenous people made up just 3% of the total citizenry. That means more Aboriginal people are imprisoned and dying as a proportion of their total population.

“The conclusions are clear,” royal commissioner Elliott Johnston QC wrote in 1991. “Aboriginal people die in custody at a level relative to the proportion of the entire population that is totally unacceptable and which will not be tolerated if it occurred in the non-Aboriginal community.

“But this occurs … because the Aboriginal population is grossly over-represented in custody. Too many Aboriginal people are in custody too often.”

Nineteen years after the royal commission, the coroner investigating the death of Yorta Yorta woman Tanya Day found that, “Ms Day’s death was clearly preventable had she not been arrested and taken into custody.”

Day wasn’t in custody because she was a threat to the community, or because she had been sentenced for committing a crime. Police couldn’t even say by what authority they held Day for four hours after issuing her an infringement notice for being drunk in public – a guitar which replaces the need to arrest and charge.

Coroner Caitlin English said the inquest examined “how it was Ms Day was taken into police custody for her safety and ended up dying from an injury which occurred in custody”.

Day was not alone. Wiradjuri woman Rebecca Maher, Broome woman Maureen Mandijarra, and a 51-year-old man from Kalgoorlie, whose name is withheld for cultural reasons, all died in police cells after being put there for their own safety.

We read many reports of non-Indigenous people dying in horrific circumstances, from suicide, shootings or car chases. But we did not read of an individual non-Indigenous individual who died after being imprisoned for their own safety.

And as the most common cause of death for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in custody was medical issues, or what coronial reports refer to as “natural causes”, Indigenous people were more unlikely to have now been given all of the medical care they needed prior to their death.

Our 2018 analysis unearthed that 34% of Indigenous individuals were denied all appropriate health care bills before their death, in contrast to 25% of non-Indigenous people. Indigenous women were the worst affected, with 50% not receiving all the health care bills they needed.

Why didn’t Deaths Inside record the reason an individual was in custody?

Australia doesn’t have the death penalty for just about any offence, and so the offence an individual committed, or is so-called to have committed, isn’t relevant.

Moreover, we found that 56% of Indigenous people and 51% of non-Indigenous individuals who died in custody between 2010 and 2015 are not serving a prison sentence but were instead held on remand, were fleeing police, or were killed during arrest.

“The fact is that the royal commission released almost three decades ago said that to stop Aboriginal deaths in custody we must stop putting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in prison,” the Change the Record co-chair and CEO of the national Aboriginal legal service (Natsils), Cheryl Axleby, said.

“Overwhelmingly state and territory governments have failed to take the necessary steps to do this.”