Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol threw a statue of a 17th century slave trader into the city’s river after pulling it down on Sunday afternoon.

Footage on social media shows demonstrators tearing down the figure of Edward Colston from its plinth throughout protests in the city centre. In a later video, protesters are noticed dumping it into the water at Bristol Harbour.

The demonstrations came in a reaction to the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on 25 May.





Home secretary Priti Patel said the toppling of the statue was “utterly disgraceful”, ”completely unacceptable” and “sheer vandalism”.

Avon and Somerset Police have launched an investigation to recognize those involved in the incident.

“The vast majority of those who came to voice their concerns about racial inequality and injustice did so peacefully and respectfully,” said superintendent Andy Bennett.

“However, there was a tiny group of people who obviously committed a great act of criminal destruction in drawing down the statue around Bristol Harbourside.

“An investigation will be carried out to identify those involved and we’re already collating footage of the incident.”

The debatable bronze funeral had was standing in typically the centre of Bristol given that 1895 and was made simply by John Cassidy, a sculptor from Manchester, according to Historic England. In recent days and nights, more than 10,000 individuals signed the petition askin Bristol City Council to possess it taken out.

Before it was drawn down, protestor John McAllister, 71, taken out the dark-colored bin luggage hiding typically the statues.

Mr McAllister said: ”It states ‘erected by the citizens of Bristol, as a memorial to one of the most virtuous and wise sons of this city’.”

“The man was a slave trader. He was generous to Bristol but it was off the back of slavery and it’s absolutely despicable. It’s an insult to the people of Bristol,” he or she added.

Colston had been involved in slave investing through the Royal African Company, which then any monopoly above slave investing. He later on served since the Tory MEGAPIXEL for Bristol.

The slave trader still has a big presence in the city of his delivery, where numerous schools, properties and non profit organizations are given its name him.

Labour MPs messaged in unification with the removing of typically the statue, along with Clive Lewis writing: ”If sculptures of confederates who struggled a conflict for captivity & white-colored supremacy shld come down then why don’t you enjoy this one? Someone responsible for immeasurable blood & suffering. We’ll never resolve structural racism till we have to grabs with our historical past in almost all its difficulty.”

Dawn Butler, MP regarding Brent Central, used the clenched closed fist emoji and the words “This caused me to exhale”.

On Sunday, countless numbers of individuals joined anti-racism rallies in Bristol and other metropolitan areas across the BRITISH. One demonstration against law enforcement brutality occurred outside the ALL OF US embassy in London.

