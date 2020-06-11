Black Lives Matter protester tests positive for coronavirus

A Black Lives Matter protester has tested positive for coronavirus after attending a rally in Melbourne.

The man in his 30s marched with thousands through the city on Saturday and developed symptoms 24 hours later.

The protester, who is perhaps not indigenous, wore a mask and had not been symptomatic during the demonstration but officials fear there may be a spike in cases.

A Black Lives Matter protester has tested positive for coronavirus after attending a rally in Melbourne. Pictured: The protest

Health officials have said anyone who came in person with the protester for 15 minutes or more will undoubtedly be asked to quarantine within the normal process.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton, who warned people not to attend the protest, said: This case is unlikely to own been acquired at the protest but we were all worried about the possibility of transmission occurring at that protest.’

Dr Sutton slammed the protesters for attending the rally and urged people not to attend any future demonstrations.

‘We do not want people gathering in groups bigger than 20 in Victoria due to the risk to others, it’s my strong recommendation never to go which is the law,’ he said.

In total Victoria reported eight new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, two in hotel quarantine and six from community transmission.