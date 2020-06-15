Black Lives Matter protester seen carrying a white man through an angry crowd in London says he wants ‘equality for all races and people’

The image of Patrick Hutchinson’s selfless act has spread throughout the world. Hutchinson told CNN Sunday it was the initial Black Lives Matter protest he attended, and he helped the white man because he did not want the main reason for the protests to be lost in one moment of violence.

“My real focus was on avoiding a catastrophe, all of a sudden the narrative changes into ‘Black Lives Matters, Youngsters Kill Protesters.’ That was the message we were trying to avoid,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson told CNN he initially saw the man lying on some stairs in the fetal position surrounded by protesters.

At that moment, he said it didn’t cross his mind the man could be a counter protester or hold prejudices, but he was hoping to get him out safely. More than 100 people were arrested in London protests Saturday after violence broke out as far-right groups targeted BLM protests. CNN has not been in a position to independently verify what the injured man was doing at the protest ahead of the incident or why he was there. CNN hasn’t yet had the opportunity to identify the injured protester. When Hutchinson saw the man, he said he and his friends formed a cordon around him and Hutchinson scooped him around take him directly to the authorities. While they certainly were marching, the man could still feel people attempting to hit him, Hutchinson said. “I am carrying him, my friends are protecting myself and the man on my shoulder. He was still receiving blows, you can feel people trying to hit him,” he said. “There were people trying to protect him at the same time carried him over to the police and I said here you are. One of them said ‘thank you – you did a good thing there.'” Hutchinson attended the protests Saturday because “history was in the making,” he said, and it had been a “no brainer” to support the reason. He added that he would like to break up the race barriers and for visitors to realize, “we are all one race.” “I want to see equality for everybody. I am a father, a grandfather and I would love to see my young children, my young grandchildren, my nieces, my nephews have a better world than I have lived in,” Hutchinson said. “The world I live in has been better than my grandparents and my parents and hopefully we can continue until we have total equality for everyone.”

CNN’s Emma Reynolds, Simon Cullen and Max Ramsay contributed to this report.

