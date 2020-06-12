Black Lives Matter: Premier League players to have ‘Black Lives Matter’ replacing names on shirts | Football News





Arsenal players wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts earlier than their pleasant with Brentford

Premier League players will have their names changed by ‘Black Lives Matter’ on their shirts for the primary 12 video games of the resumed 2019/20 season.

A Black Lives Matter emblem will probably be on the shirts for the rest of the season, together with a badge thanking the NHS for his or her work in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

The players launched an announcement which learn: “We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for all, regardless of their colour or creed.”

The Premier League says it would assist players who take a knee earlier than or throughout matches.

The Arsenal squad additionally took a knee earlier than the pleasant

