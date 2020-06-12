Black Lives Matter: Premier League players to have ‘Black Lives Matter’ replacing names on shirts | Football News

Premier League will assist players who take a knee earlier than or throughout matches
Last Updated: 12/06/20 6:38pm
Premier League players will have their names changed by ‘Black Lives Matter’ on their shirts for the primary 12 video games of the resumed 2019/20 season.
A Black Lives Matter emblem will probably be on the shirts for the rest of the season, together with a badge thanking the NHS for his or her work in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.
The players launched an announcement which learn: “We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for all, regardless of their colour or creed.”
The Premier League says it would assist players who take a knee earlier than or throughout matches.
