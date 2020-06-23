Black Lives Matter: Premier League players and officials continue to take a knee | Football News





Leicester’s Demarai Gray takes a knee at the King Power Stadium

Premier League players and match officials have continued to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, with Leicester and Brighton taking a knee in the first match of the newest round of fixtures.

All 20 Premier League clubs took a knee in the very first round of matches following June 17 restart, while player names were replaced by ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the trunk of shirts.

Players had been wearing the Black Lives Matter logo on their shirt sleeves – which they will now continue to do for the rest of the summer season – following a meeting on Tuesday.

Sky Sports News has been told no club asked to continue to replace names on shirts beyond the last round of fixtures – nevertheless the Premier League says it’ll continue to support players who take a knee before or during matches.

Meanwhile, Lancashire Police are investigating the offensive ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ banner that has been flown within the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

0:54 James Tarkowski says Burnley players are disappointed and upset by the banner James Tarkowski says Burnley players are disappointed and upset by the banner

The incident occurred right after kick-off on Monday Night Football, just moments following the Manchester City and Burnley players had taken a knee.

It has been strongly condemned by the club, chairman Mike Garlick and several players including Ben Mee and James Tarkowski.

The Premier League collectively decided to show its support for the movement for racial equality after George Floyd, a 46-year-old black American, was killed after a white policeman knelt on his neck for pretty much nine minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

Sky Sports News presenter Mike Wedderburn has written an emotional piece on why it is so important to understand the point behind the Black Lives Matter movement.