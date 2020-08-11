Black Lives Matter Organizer Says Looting ‘Is Reparations’

During a Black Lives Matter rally in Chicago, Illinois on Monday, one activist defended looting by saying that the practice of burglarizing businesses is actually reparations for slavery.

The Black Lives Matter activists gathered on Monday in solidarity with the dozens of Chicago residents who were arrested after a night full of looting and criminal activity that was even condemned by the city’s super-liberal Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Ariel Atkins, a Black Lives Matter organizer, spoke out during this rally to defend looting.

“I don’t care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike store, because that makes sure that person eats,” Atkins said. “That makes sure that person has clothes.”

“That is reparations,” she continued. “Anything they wanted to take, they can take it because these businesses have insurance.”

Looting continues in downtown Chicago as of 5:45am. These people are coming out of the Block 37 mall on Randolph west of State Street. Looting has been going on all over downtown and the Magnificent Mile since around midnight. Police are all over the place. @WBBMNewsradio pic.twitter.com/qrBwm8KCZX — Bernie Tafoya (@BernieTafoya) August 10, 2020

The night of looting on Sunday was sparked by a police-involved shooting in Chicago’s Englewood…