Black Lives Matter: NFL plans for social justice decal stickers on helmets | NFL News

The NFL is likely to allow players to have decal stickers on the back of the helmets bearing names or initials of victims of systemic racism and police violence.

The league has been in talks with individual players and their union since June about how they could honour such victims, with a list of names being come up with collaboratively.

The initiative will be performed throughout the league, with each team deciding the identity of who it will honour and just how to display either the name or initials.

Teams will be able to have several different decals for players to wear rather than just one single and will keep on for the whole season.

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season

This initiative is something of a breakthrough for the NFL as the league has not allowed such messaging, except for during its October NFL Crucial Catch programme with the fight against breast cancer, and in its November salutes to the military.

It has previously tried to distance itself from getting associated with social dilemmas – former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick causing controversy when that he knelt for the national anthem ahead of games in 2016.

In response, the league implemented a fresh policy in 2018 that required players to stand for the anthem.

However, considering that the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked worldwide protests through the Black Lives Matter movement, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has stated the league was wrong for not playing players’ concerns over social injustice and racism.

0:54 Former Washington Pro-Bowler Santana Moss believes it will not be easy to select a new name for the NFL franchise after they officially dropped their ‘Redskins’ name and logo Former Washington Pro-Bowler Santana Moss believes it will not be easy to select a new name for the NFL franchise after they officially dropped their ‘Redskins’ name and logo

The NBA already allow players to put various phrases supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and similar social justice causes on their jerseys for the restarted season this month, even though names of victims aren’t included.

Players may also be allowed to represent a cause on their cleats one week-end per season.

Meanwhile, Edmonton’s Canadian Football League team has dropped the phrase Eskimos from its name, following a thorough review.

Similar to the NFL’s Washington franchise abandoning the phrase Redskins from their name due to historically racist connotations, the team will be called the Edmonton Football Team or EE Football Team while an activity for locating a new long-term name is set.