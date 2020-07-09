Black Lives Matter mural in Chicago is defaced to read ‘All lives matter’

Police are investigating after having a Black Lives Matter mural painted in Chicago was defaced to read ‘All Lives Matter’.

Supporters of the mural, which is 100 feet in width and runs along a roadway in the Oak Park neighborhood, were left shaken by the act of vandalism, which occurred some time on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, community groups arrived to wash the graffiti off the mural with a power hose.

‘It cleaned up really well, [but] there are some areas that the artists in the course of time may want to look at restoring a number of the paint,’ Oak Park Arts official Camille Wilson White told The Chicago Tribune.

No you have yet been arrested by the vandalism, but investigators claim they’ve ‘gathered evidence they hope will identify the vandals.’

The mural was completed less than a fortnight ago by volunteers.

It is among the many Black Lives Matter murals which have been painted on walkways and roadways across the country following death of unarmed black man George Floyd on Memorial Day.

In Washington, D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser unveiled a big mural established close to the White House.

On Thursday, work began on a huge Black Lives Matter mural painted on 5th Avenue- right away from doors of Trump Tower.

However, there has been some resistance to the signs, and the mural in Chicago isn’t the first to be defaced.

Over the week-end, a couple clad in President Trump 2020 merchandise were filmed trying to conceal a Black Lives Matter in Martinez , California.

The pair rolled black paint on the bright yellow lettering, because they stated: ”There is no oppression. There is no racism. It’s a leftist lie…from the media.’

They were later identified as Nicole Anderson, 42, and David Nelson, 53, and were arrested.

On Wednesday, the couple was charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office with three misdemeanor counts, including a hate crime.

If convicted, both defendants face up to a year in county jail.