Black Lives Matter movement presses the world to confront colonial statues

Protesters in the UK did what years of debate did not — tore down the statue to a slave trader. As the Black Lives Matter movement gains momentum, triggered by George Floyd’s death in the US, countries are being pressed to confront their racist colonial history and the statues that commemorate that past. #CNN #CNNi #News
