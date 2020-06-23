Black Lives Matter movement: Live updates

President Donald Trump mentioned in an interview clip aired Tuesday morning that the United States should not pull statues down, however, as a substitute, examine and acknowledge its historical past, even when these statues are of individuals most Americans could hate.

In the interview, filmed Monday, Trump mentioned that he didn’t just like the proposed elimination of an Andrew Jackson statue in Louisiana “at all,” including, “Now federal, I’ve stopped. I’ve stopped federal, but the states are — a lot of states are weak. A lot of people are weak and they’re allowing it to happen.”

Asked by Fox and Friends’ Brian Kilmeade how the US can steadiness the statues situation whereas recognizing that lots of these immortalized in stone owned slaves, Trump mentioned, “So you have to understand history and you have to understand the culture and so many other aspects of our country.”

“And people can study that and they can hate it and let’s all hate it. But you can’t take down George Washington’s statue, and half of our country is named after Washington. You can’t do it. You have to remember the heritage that — the culture of our country,” Trump continued.

The President additionally urged there’s one thing aesthetically displeasing about statues taken down on the town squares, the place the “whole village” turns into “a different place.”

“This is less important but it’s very important, some of the things that they’re trying to destroy are magnificent pieces of art: Have you ever seen an area where a statue is removed and … they put black top over the top … and that’s the end. And it was the center of a town, village, and now the statue’s gone. And the whole village is like a different place,” Trump mentioned.

Kilmeade mentioned his line of questioning through the Oval Office interview got here earlier than demonstrators tried to take away a statue at Lafayette Park, close to the White House.