Black Lives Matter Mob Opens Fire On Black Cop

Black Lives Matter protesters opened fire on a black policeman, screaming “black lives matter” as they contended him and punched him at his sweetheart’s Wisconsin house on Saturday night.

Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah required to Facebook to state that protesters “tried to kill me. I was unarmed and tried to defend my property and the property of my girlfriend. We were both assaulted, punched, and ultimately shot at several times. A shotgun round missed me by inches.”

“Not once did I ever swing back or reciprocate any of the hate that was being directed at me,” he included. “I am all for peaceful protests, even against me, but this was anything but peaceful. They threw toilet paper in her trees, broke her windows, and again, shot at both of us as they were trying to kill me.”

“There are children that live there and they knew that,” Mensah discussed. “The irony in all of this is that they chanted ‘Black Lives Matter’ the entire time, but had zero regard for any of the black children that live there or me, a black man.”