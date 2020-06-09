Black Lives Matter: MLS reiterates backing for anthem protests in support of movement | Football News





US Soccer is likely to amend its ‘Anthem Policy’ which states players should stand

MLS has reiterated its “longstanding position supporting players’ right to peacefully protest during national anthems before games” as a public show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

US Soccer added an ‘Anthem Policy’ for the women’s and men’s national teams which stated they have to stand for the American national anthem during pre-match ceremonies.

That policy is likely to be removed following a request to US Soccer from the women’s national team, who also asked for an apology to be issued to players and staff.

Megan Rapinoe (second left) knelt before a USWNT game against Thailand

MLS, the US’s top-tier men’s league, says it have not changed its position in terms of freedom of speech and peaceful protest.

A statement from the league said: “While fostering a breeding ground of diversity, equality and inclusion, Major League Soccer stands by the ideals of freedom of speech and the proper to peaceful protest which are the hallmarks of the United States and Canada.

“If players or staff decide to stand, kneel or otherwise exercise their right to peaceful protest during the playing of the National Anthems before league games, we support them.”

Athletes began to kneel during the US anthem in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick (right), who had been one of the first high-profile athletes to protest in the NFL in 2016

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has asked associations across the globe to utilize ‘common sense’ when it comes to following a rules the governing human body has over players sharing political, religious or personal messages while on the pitch.

Infantino added that those players showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement and also to honour George Floyd ought to be ‘applauded and never punished’ for their actions.

The Premier League will be supportive of players who have a knee as a public show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement once the season resumes next week.