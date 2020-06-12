Black Lives Matter: Malcolm Brogdon using his platform to do what is right, says Channing Frye | NBA News

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon’s involvement at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement has impressed NBA Gametime analyst Channing Frye.

In an interview with CNN’s John Berman on Thursday, Brogdon confirmed he would be taking part in LeBron James’ initiative to fight voter suppression in African-American communities.

James’ group, ‘More Than a Vote’, will be centered on educating and protecting black voters in addition to energising more to arrive at the polls for the November 3 US elections, according to reports.

“The more NBA players that can be a part of it and join LeBron in what he is doing can only make it more powerful. I am a compete proponent of voting. It is incredibly important,” Brogdon said.

“When you discuss voting, many people think about federal voting and presidential elections. For me, although those are important, we now have to give attention to local voting. We have to be voting in and voting out prosecutors who have put black young ones away for petty misdemeanours.

















5:37



Indiana Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon says it’s time to use it on racial injustice



“As the black community, we now have to give attention to the local and state level because that is where we can start to see the most change. [At those levels], it is one community, you’re not focused on every one of these different communities all over the nation. Local voting is crucial.”

Speaking on NBA TV’s Gametime, Frye, who retired from the NBA in 2019, said: “One year taken from being in the NBA, I am considering these young black men who are standing for everybody’s future.

“I have already been impressed by LeBron, Stephen Curry, D’Angelo Russell, you will find so many I could name. And I’m impressed by the NBA’s support for them to speak on this matter.

“Malcolm Brogdon has had his specialitzation – which is where he works in Indiana – and is motivating people to get out [and be heard]. He is at the forefront with this and that he is using his platforms to do what is right and what is just.”



















4:16



NBA’s Abby Chin discusses how large an impact Jaylen Brown has already established on the Boston Celtics



Frye’s fellow Gametime analyst Jim Jackson, whose 14-year NBA career ended in 2006, backed Brogdon’s advice to effect change through voting at a local level.

“With the history of Malcolm’s back ground regarding [his family’s] civil rights participation, it generates a lot of sense he would be on leading line through the duration of this process,” he said.

“If you listen to what he was talking about regarding using the ability to vote and know how the government works, Congress strikes what the president and the country can do. They can block legislation or put it through. Your local government officials also are likely involved. It’s nearly like a ‘trickle-up’ theory.

“The need for understanding that, even though president has power, power also lands at your toes of the neighborhood and congressional people you elect. That can allow you to voice certain opinions and if you obtain them behind you, you are able to pass legislation and get things done.

“That’s what Malcolm is talking about: escape to the local [polling] station, go vote, get people in office that have confidence in what you’re talking about and also have them push your agenda. As that trickles up from the neighborhood level to Congress, your voice may be heard.”

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here