Black Lives Matter in Sports (ft. Erica L. Ayala and Omar [@TicTacTOmar])

In today’s episode, Michael Mazzei and I are signed up with by Erica L. Ayala, a colour expert for the Boston Pride and Connecticut Whale and an independent sports author, and Omar, called TicTacTOmar, an author for Pension Plan Puppets. Erica and Omar join us for a really essential conversation about bigotry and variety in hockey and in sports. They go over the significance of kneeling in sports, how bad hockey’s variety issue has actually been, how the sport can be more available to individuals of colour, and how the NHL can much better reveal their assistance for the Black Lives Matter motion.

For more resources, contribution drives, petitions and other methods you can assist, have a look at:

https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/

https://linktr.ee/blackgirlhockeyclub

https://hockeydiversityalliance.org/

Time Stamps:

2: 08: Toronto Maple Leafs, Jake Muzzin injury

4: 05: Toronto Raptors finding success, standouts

7: 30: Toronto Blue Jays expectations

10: 55: Discussion with Erica Ayala and Omar (TicTacTOmar) about variety concerns in sports

15: 55: The significance of kneeling in sports and hockey

44: 30: Why does hockey battle with variety?

53: 51: Supporting the motion and doing something about it

1: 24: 00: How to be a much better ally

Where you can listen:

Spotify:

Spotify:

