Black Lives Matter in rural England

What does it try put on a Black Lives Matter protest in rural England?

Khady Gueye is really a 24-year-old black woman who lives in rural Gloucestershire.

She wished to organise a Black Lives Matter demonstration with her friend, however, many residents, her MP and the town council tried to block it.

They said they were concerned about the spread of coronavirus, but after getting threats and abuse about it on line Khady suspects racism could be part of the reason.

Can she bring the city together and pull off a safe and peaceful protest?

Video journalist: Woody Morris

